Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $371.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

