Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 59,391 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,391 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

