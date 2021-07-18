Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.58% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.75. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.