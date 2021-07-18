Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.6 days.
Ashtead Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $79.20.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.