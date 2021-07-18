Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.6 days.

Ashtead Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.