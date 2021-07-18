Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $308.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.28. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $321.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

