Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASBFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.