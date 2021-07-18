AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

