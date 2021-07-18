Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.32% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,455. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

