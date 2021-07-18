Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

