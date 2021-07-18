Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

