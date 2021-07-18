Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $112,814.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

