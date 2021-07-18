AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,188,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

