AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 26,188,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,440,096. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

