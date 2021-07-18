Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Audius has a market cap of $115.61 million and $17.40 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

