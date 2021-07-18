Aurora Price Tops $0.0011 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Aurora has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $131,819.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00810348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005752 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

