Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $6.47 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $183,327.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,886,210 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

