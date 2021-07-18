Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.