Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Avnet posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avnet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 942,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

