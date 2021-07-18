Avram A. Glazer Buys 26,455 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 26,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $105,820.00.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 621,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,823. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

