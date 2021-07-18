Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

