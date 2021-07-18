Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,328.38

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Axe has a total market cap of $188,328.38 and $66,136.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

