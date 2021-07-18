Axe Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $190,204.98 and approximately $61,242.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

