Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $725.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $16.49 or 0.00052306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00789463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

