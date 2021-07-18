Azeez Hayne Sells 4,000 Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

