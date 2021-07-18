Azeez Hayne Sells 4,000 Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00.
NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.39.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PSTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.
