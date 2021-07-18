BaaSid Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $184,177.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

