Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 771.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BADFF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of BADFF remained flat at $$26.38 during midday trading on Friday. 7,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

