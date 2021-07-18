bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $458,361.92 and $311,577.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $25.46 or 0.00080645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00806063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.