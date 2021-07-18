Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) vs. OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Head-To-Head Review

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -1.66% -0.81% -0.06% Banc of California 10.98% 8.62% 0.76%

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.35 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Banc of California $309.13 million 2.66 $12.57 million $0.40 40.50

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Summary

Banc of California beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

