BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.02 per share, with a total value of $72,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 over the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

