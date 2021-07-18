Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Financial Review

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39% Eagle Bancorp 35.38% 12.42% 1.45%

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.49%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.37 $3.21 billion $0.37 12.78 Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.11 $132.22 million $4.08 13.73

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Bradesco pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing. The company offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, as well as real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated twenty banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

