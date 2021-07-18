Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

