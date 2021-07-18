Band Protocol Price Tops $4.98 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00015808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $175.39 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00809401 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.