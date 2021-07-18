Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,469,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,079,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.