Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 59,582 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of iHeartMedia worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.91 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

