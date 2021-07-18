Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $326,000.

OCDX opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.59. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

