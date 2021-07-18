Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 301,824 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 301,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

APPH opened at $12.88 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.