Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Option Care Health worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 789.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

