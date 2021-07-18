Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,723 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Travere Therapeutics worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

