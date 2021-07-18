Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 273,372 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Silver Spike Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSPK opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

