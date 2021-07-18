Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Scholar Rock worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

