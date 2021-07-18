Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.66 Million Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of TimkenSteel worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

