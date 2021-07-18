Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.77 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PREF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth $2,611,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.