Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.