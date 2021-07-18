Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Liquidity Services worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

