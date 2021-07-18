Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.85% of DSP Group worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSPG opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.46 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

