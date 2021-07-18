Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Mercer International worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.67 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

