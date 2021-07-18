Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $19.34 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.