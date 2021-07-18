Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of PAR Technology worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PAR Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PAR Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.