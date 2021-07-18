Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

U opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and a PE ratio of -83.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Schuler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 963,585 shares of company stock worth $93,284,152 over the last 90 days.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.