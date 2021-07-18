Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

